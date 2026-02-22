Golden Alert: Beattyville authorities searching for missing 71-year-old female

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Beattyville authorities are attempting to locate a disabled 71-year-old female who went missing on Saturday, Feb. 21, according to a press release by the Beattyville Police department.

This missing individual has been identified as Linda Kay Smith, who was last seen leaving the Travelwise Motel in Beattyville in a white Toyota Scion. The Beattyville police report that Smith left the hotel around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. She was last known to be traveling northbound on Kentucky Highway 11. Her license plate is number is ABJ188.

The police department describes Smith as a White female, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. She has gray hair, hazel eyes, and glasses.

Individuals with any information on Smith's location is urged to contact Lee County Dispatch at 606-464-5030 or the Beattyville Police Department at 606-464-1105, according to the release.

"The Beattyville Police Department appreciates the public’s assistance in this matter and asks that this information be shared to help ensure Ms. Smith’s safe return," the release writes.