LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden alert has been issued for 38-year-old Branden Collier, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports.

Collier, who is 5'9" and weighs 150 pounds, was last seen on North Laurel Road on June 27 just before 8 p.m.

Collier is bipolar and schizoaffective.

Anyone with information in encouraged to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Ofice at 606-864-6600, the 911 center at 606-878-7000, or through their Facebook page.