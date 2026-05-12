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Golden Alert issued for missing Laurel County teenager with autism

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Laurel County Sheriff's Office
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LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Golden Alert has been issued for 18-year-old Robert Ayden Banks, last seen around 10 a.m. off Chaney Ridge Road Monday.

Banks, who is diagnosed with autism amd requires medication, was last seen wearing gray shorts, a black t-shirt, and glasses. Banks is described as 6'1" and 270 pounds, brown eyes, and sandy brown hair.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that Banks may have been picked up in a red van and headed to Piedmont, Missouri.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LCSO at 606-864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

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