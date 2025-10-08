Good grief turns to great joy: Peanuts characters offer healing at KCH

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Art, humor and hope are critical parts of the healing process at Kentucky Children's Hospital, and this week, the iconic characters of Peanuts are helping with that mission.

Depictions of the beloved characters could be found in the hospital's designated medical free zone, where the only rule is to have fun.

"Doctors are welcome to come in and do whatever they need, as far as it's all play, as long as they take their white coats off when they come in and they just get to play and be with the kids," said Jennifer Guilliams, child and family life director at Kentucky Children's Hospital.

The change of pace in the medical free zone keeps Layton Walling's spirits up. The eight-year-old has spent almost two weeks at the hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

"It makes me feel lonely," Layton said about his experience in the hospital, "Because I don't have my brothers to play with."

Venturing out of his hospital room, Layton finds new company in the other kids at the hospital as they play video games and laugh in the play area.

"Today is a special day for us because we've partnered with the Peanuts Worldwide and the Foundation for Hospital Arts to create pieces of art that are gonna stay here in our hospital," Guilliams said.

The Kentucky Children's Hospital mural is one of hundreds being placed in hospitals on all seven continents as part of the "Take Care with Peanuts" Hospital Mural Program.

The art follows a paint-by-numbers style and features a brightly colored image of the Peanuts characters—Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock, Linus, Lucy, Franklin, and Sally.

Preoccupied by paint and Peanuts, the patients' focus turns to what's really important — like what to eat once they're released!

"Chick-fil-A," Layton proudly announced when asked about his post-hospital meal plans. "Chicken sandwich with a 10-piece chicken nugget."

Taking a line from Charlie Brown himself, "Keep looking up, that's the secret of life" — and at UK Hospital, it's the secret of healing too.

"We're not here only to care for medical issues, we're here to care for the entire child, and part of that is making sure they're cared for emotionally and given the opportunity to be children," Guilliams said. "They may be patients, but they're children first. When we see children laughing and playing and enjoying themselves, we know we're healing them."

Once the canvases are fully painted, they'll be sent back for touch-ups, then return to the hospital where they'll be permanently installed.