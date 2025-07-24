Good Samaritans who saved KSP trooper's life honored by Gov. Beshear

(LEX 18) — The good Samaritans who helped save Kentucky State Police Trooper Jude Remilien's life after he was shot during a traffic stop at the Bluegrass Airport on July 13 were honored by Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday.

LEX 18 was at the Governor's press conference on Thursday, where Jimmy Alexander, Jessica Alexander, Taylor Hall, and Adam Arnold were honored as Kentucky Colonels.

"That's a really great thing, we wasn't expecting to get the Colonel award, so that was kind of amazing, it's a high honor," Jimmy told LEX 18.

A release states that the four worked together to apply a tourniquet to Tropper Remilien's leg and use his radio to call for help.

“Thank you all. Working together, you saved a life. You jumped into action without a second thought, and you showed the world the best of Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “Your actions remind us of the good in this world. You are truly what makes Team Kentucky so special.”

According to a release, Gov. Beshear also named the four this week's Team Kentucky All-Stars.