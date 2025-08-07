Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Good work Batman! K9 medically retires from Jessamine Co. Sheriff's Office

Jessamine County Sheriff's Office
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office announced that K9 handler Deputy Haden has decided to medically retire his companion Batman due to "medical issues," which was effective on May 26.

According to a post from officials, K9 Batman has served the agency with "unwavering loyalty, professionalism, and dedication." During his years of service, Batman has helped to secure several convictions in criminal cases at the state and federal level, officials report.

Batman has also played a pivotal role in helping to seize hundreds of pounds of narcotics and has found firearms, along with help apprehend a number of suspects, the post read.

"Batman is happily enjoying his retirement but we wanted to give him a well deserved sendoff," the post added.

