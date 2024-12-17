GoodGiving Challenge raises nearly $3 million for local nonprofits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With its final donations tallied, the 2024 GoodGiving challenge raised $2,934,161.

The four-day online giving challenge raised funds for 202 nonprofits in central Kentucky. The initiative is hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation in partnership with Smiley Pete Publishing.

Since it began, the GoodGiving challenge has raised $26 million for area nonprofits.

“I really think it was a great success this year, not only for us, but for all of the other nonprofits that participated,” said Kristin Hughes, co-executive director for nonprofit FoodChain.

The organization increases access to locally grown, fresh food by way of food literacy programs, meal kit delivery, neighborhood meals, etc. FoodChain also opened Kentucky’s first aquaponics farm in 2013.

“We really are thinking about everyone in our community who needs that food access,” emphasized Hughes.

As the need for FoodChain’s services grows, so does the need for donations.

“It goes fast,” said Hughes. “If you have noticed that your own trips to the grocery store cost more, it’s also costing more for nonprofits as well.”

So, each year when the GoodGiving Challenge comes around, donations from the community keep the dream alive at FoodChain.

“We really value the programs we create and we don't want to have an end date on them, especially when we see they're creating so much good for the community,” said Hughes.

Along with a sizable grant from Bank of America, FoodChain received more than $14,000 from the GoodGiving Challenge.

The funds will allow FoodChain to build on its current programming and even begin construction on the next phase of its mission, a green grocery store.

“We've definitely seen that the community supports us with the funding they've provided,” said Hughes.