Gov. Andy Beshear announces book tour with first stop scheduled for Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a book tour of his book, 'Go and Do Likewise: How We Heal A Broken Country,' with his first stop scheduled for Lexington.

According to Joseph-Beth Booksellers, in the book Beshear "shares what his own faith has meant to him, how it has informed his family and his public life—and serves as a rebuke to how faith has been hijacked, profaned, misused, and corrupted by Donald Trump and other public figures."

The stop in Lexington is scheduled for noon on September 20 at Joseph-Beth. Other Kentucky stops include Cincinatti, Bowling Green, and Louisville.

Find a full list of locations and where to purchase tickets here. All tickets include a signed copy of the book.