Gov. Andy Beshear files paperwork to run for re-election in 2023

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he's filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election.
The governor made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning.
Team -- I just filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election! There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won't let them down. Help my campaign get off on the right foot by chipping in now >> https://t.co/hCgtFw2OUK— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 1, 2021
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has previously announced his plans to run to be the state's next governor. No other candidates have officially declared their gubernatorial run at this point.