Gov. Andy Beshear files paperwork to run for re-election in 2023

Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 10:17:03-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he's filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election.

The governor made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has previously announced his plans to run to be the state's next governor. No other candidates have officially declared their gubernatorial run at this point.

