Gov. Andy Beshear: Focus is now on finding replacement for Network for Hope after shutdown

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the focus is now on finding a replacement for Network for Hope after U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. shut down the Kentucky-based organ donation group last week over what he called "persistent patient safety failures."

Beshear acknowledged the group had issues, saying Network for Hope "had problems and they're real problems."

Kennedy said a federal investigation found that Network for Hope was pursuing organs from donors who still showed signs of life. Federal reviewers found serious deficiencies in nearly 30% of the cases they examined.

Kennedy said organ donors and their families need to trust the system in order for organ donations to happen.

Kentucky Politics U.S. Health Secretary RFK Jr. decertifies Kentucky organ donation group Karolina Buczek

"Every patient waiting for that gift deserves complete confidence that our organ donation system is safe, ethical, and worthy of their trust," Kennedy said.

Beshear said his focus now is on who will replace the group.

"Who is going to step in? And are they ready to hit the ground running? To make sure we have what we need to save as many lives as we can, but we never go through the situation where someone's about to start [organ procurement] and someone wakes up or is still there. That's something we just can't allow to happen," Beshear said.

Network for Hope has said it will fight the decision. In a statement posted on social media, the group's CEO said, "Network for Hope strongly disagrees with Secretary Kennedy's decision to decertify our organization and will appeal this decision."

In the meantime, spokespeople from University of Kentucky Healthcare and University of Louisville Health said they do not expect any new delays in their organ procurement programs.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.buczek@wlex.tv.

