Gov. Andy Beshear issues state of emergency for Kentucky, cites possible fatalities

Update: June 27 at 3:50 p.m.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear explains that a state of emergency has been issued in Kentucky, citing multiple fatalities are possibly correlated to severe flooding across the Commonwealth.

"It's going to be dangerous to drive. We've already had at least one motorist swept away and killed by flash flooding... Madison County got hit hard [as well as Bullitt County], including significant roads underwater, and we think we have multiple fatalities in that county," Beshear said verbally in the social media post.

In the caption of the post, Beshear added the state is working to confirm the reported fatalities at this time.

Original story:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency over Kentucky due to excessive rainfall and persistent flooding impacting the Commonwealth.

According to a press release, states of emergency have also been issued in Bullitt, Madison, Meade, Mercer, and Spencer counties. Some parts of the state are expected to reach upwards of seven inches of rainfall, with persistent weather conditions continuing until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Beshear is urging residents to avoid unnecessary driving after dark, and to only contact 911 in life-or-death situations. According to a press release, in non-life-threatening situations, residents can use the State Warning Point Line at 1-800-255-2587.

“This is a serious flooding event, where teams have already had to conduct multiple water rescues from vehicles and homes across the commonwealth. As more heavy rain continues through late tonight, we need folks to remain alert and to avoid driving, especially after dark when there is limited visibility. We’ve sadly already received reports of fatalities that we are working to confirm, and we need everyone to stay alert and do what’s needed to keep each other safe," Beshear said.

Beshear's state of emergency includes many orders and directives, including that the Division of Emergency Management shall execute the Kentucky Emergency Operations Plan, and that the Kentucky Finance and Administrative Cabinet is directly ordered to provide assistance with incident and disaster resource management when necessary.

Beshear also released additional resources for residents to utilize during this time. For up-to-date roadway conditions, residents can visit the Team Kentucky Transportation Cabinet website.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.