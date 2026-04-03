Gov. Andy Beshear signs Logan's Law to strengthen Kentucky sentencing and parole for violent offenders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear signed a House Bill 422 on Thursday to strengthen Kentucky's sentencing and parole for violent offenders.

The bill, known as "Logan's Law," is named for 6-year-old Logan Tipton, who was violently killed in his sleep at his family's Versailles home in 2015.

"He was just a little ball of joy. He was always happy. He woke up and went to bed with a smile. He was just a good, genuine little kid," Dean Tipton, Logan's father, said.

The man charged with Logan's killing, Ronald Exantus, was acquitted of capital murder and first-degree burglary by reason of insanity in 2018. Exantus was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but seven years later, was released on mandatory re-entry supervision.

He was re-arrested in Florida on October 9 of last year, just eight days after being released from a Kentucky prison.

"I've seen through the news and I've seen all of these people, the criminals, they're getting out early. The time doesn't fit their crime," Tipton said.

House Bill 422 tightens Kentucky's criminal justice laws by expanding the violent offender definition, extending parole wait times for serious crimes, clarifying who is excluded from re-entry supervision, revising mental illness standards in criminal cases, and making parole ineligibility more clear.

"They knew something had to change and they sat down, they listened to us, and put our ideas on paper. And we got what we wanted," Tipton said.

For Logan's father, the new legislation is about accountability.

"This bill's going to hold everybody accountable. That's the main thing with this bill. You're not going to get free just because you're insane, so it's all about accountability, and like what my dad said, what's right, is right, and what's wrong, is wrong," Tipton said.

Tipton said he is hoping to advocate for a bill like Logan's Law on the federal level so no family will have to go through what his family has endured.

"It's given me a purpose. And I think it's what Logan would want," Tipton said.

State lawmakers are weighing in on the new law.

"While this cannot erase the hurt that Logan's family has endured, HB 422 reflects a firm commitment to learning from tragedy and taking actionable steps to better protect Kentuckians," Representative Dan Fister said.

"Logan's Law places a renewed emphasis on longer incarceration for serious offenders over early release, helping ensure that those who pose a threat remain behind bars and out of our communities," Representative TJ Roberts said.

