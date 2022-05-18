Gov. Beshear appoints Judge Katie Gabhart to join circuit court bench

(LEX 18) — There's a new circuit court judge in Scott, Woodford, and Bourbon Counties.

Governor Beshear appointed Katie Gabhart to the bench to replace Judge Brian Privett who resigned after asking the Kentucky Attorney General's office to investigate alleged misconduct by Commonwealth's Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson.

Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox, of the 1st Division, swore Judge Gabhart into office Wednesday morning, making her the first female to hold the position of general circuit judge in the 14th Circuit.

Gabhart practiced law for 23 years and worked for the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission since 2011.

Gabhart is currently running to remain on the bench when the term expires this year.

Her opponent is Rob Johnson, a former circuit judge who is married to Commonwealth's Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson. He works as an assistant prosecutor in her office.

Gabhart and Johnson face off in the fall.