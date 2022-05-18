Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Gov. Beshear appoints Judge Katie Gabhart to join circuit court bench

20220518_090951.jpg
Katie Gabhart
20220518_090951.jpg
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 13:52:56-04

(LEX 18) — There's a new circuit court judge in Scott, Woodford, and Bourbon Counties.

Governor Beshear appointed Katie Gabhart to the bench to replace Judge Brian Privett who resigned after asking the Kentucky Attorney General's office to investigate alleged misconduct by Commonwealth's Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson.

Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox, of the 1st Division, swore Judge Gabhart into office Wednesday morning, making her the first female to hold the position of general circuit judge in the 14th Circuit.

Gabhart practiced law for 23 years and worked for the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission since 2011.

Gabhart is currently running to remain on the bench when the term expires this year.

Her opponent is Rob Johnson, a former circuit judge who is married to Commonwealth's Attorney Sharon Muse Johnson. He works as an assistant prosecutor in her office.

Gabhart and Johnson face off in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!