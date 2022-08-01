Gov. Beshear: Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 30

Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll now stands at 30—and he says that number is expected to increase as there are hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

Travel trailers are being brought into eastern Kentucky so people have places to stay.

Eastern Kentucky Flooding Update (8/1/2022):



Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll now stands at 30. He says they expect that number to increase.

Beshear says many people only have “the clothes on their backs.”

“FEMA folks are on the way," says Gov. Beshear. He says survivors in five counties are eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

Beshear encourages people to report missing people to these numbers.

A little bit of good news: cell service has been restored to some areas. The governor says this may help people get in contact with loved ones.

Cell service has been restored to some areas.

Beshear says infrastructure was badly damaged by the water. Roads, bridges, and more took big hits. He said it's going to take millions to repair/rebuild.

Beshear instructs people to lower flags to half staff for one week.

He also says he has canceled his trip to Israel. He says he can’t leave while people in eastern Kentucky are suffering.

LEX 18 asked the governor about search and rescue. He says those efforts will continue for the next couple of days.

He says there are some people who have been found but are stuck in areas because of infrastructure damage. Water and supplies are being airlifted in.

Beshear says crews are also recovering bodies. The bodies are being flown to Frankfort. A refrigerated truck is being used because morgue capacity has been exceeded.

He reports some schools have been damaged in these hard hit areas. He says school probably will be delayed. Kids were supposed to go back soon.

