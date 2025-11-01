Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of SNAP benefit halt, funding $5 million to local food banks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As federal funding to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program comes to a halt as a result of an ongoing government shutdown, Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency allowing $5 million to go to funding local food banks.

According to a Friday executive order, nearly 593,000 people have received SNAP benefits in 2025 in Kentucky, including 230,000 children. Kentucky's Division of Emergency Management will work with the Office of the State Budget Director to determine and transfer funds from available sources.

Officials will begin with $5 million "of necessary government expenses from the budget reserve trust fund appropriated to be expended by a declared state of emergency" providing them to Feeding Kentucky, the state's "largest charitable response to hunger."

From there, the organization will work to distribute food supplies proportionally.

"Kentuckians going hungry threatens public health and safety, and the federal government's and the Trump Administration's refusal to fund the SNAP program to help feed our vulnerable citizens will significantly increase the demand on food banks in Kentucky." the order said.

Read the full release below.

20251031 Executive Order 2025 740 State of Emergency Lapse SNAP Funding by LEX18

