Gov. Beshear directs state office flags to half-staff in observance of Overdose Awareness Day on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (NEX NEWS) — On Monday, flags at Kentucky state office buildings will be flown at half-staff and the Executive Mansion will be lit purple in observance of Overdose Awareness Day at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear.

According to a press release, Overdose Awareness Day is held each year on Aug. 31 across the globe to bring awareness to drug overdoses and reduce the stigma against drug-related deaths.

“As we recognize Overdose Awareness Day here in the commonwealth, we remember those we have lost, offer support to their families and stand with those still struggling. We’ve made a lot of progress, but we know there is always more to do. One life lost to overdose is one too many. And we’re committed to continuing this progress until that number gets to zero," said Beshear.

Beshear encourages others across the Commonwealth, including individuals and businesses, to also lower their flags to half-staff in observance of the holiday.

At this time, flags are already at half-staff after Beshear made the request in honor of Dolly Parton, who died on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Stay updated on Kentucky flag status information by visiting this link.