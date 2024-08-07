Gov. Beshear discusses path forward after Harris running mate pick

(LEX 18 — Gov. Andy Beshear came up short in his bid for a vice presidential run. But on Wednesday, he reiterated that he's good with the decision Vice President Kamala Harris made.

"Tim Walz is a great friend. He is going to be an amazing Vice President and he’s going to help our current vice president win this race," Beshear said during a sit-down interview with LEX 18 News. "But I also have a dream job, right here, being Governor of Kentucky. My family is happy. My kids are in high school and this city that we live in, and this state, has just wrapped their hands around us. I’m blessed. I know it. And I’m excited about these next three and a half years.”

However, speculation about Beshear’s future is still churning in Kentucky. There's talk about whether he might be in the running for a Cabinet post if Harris defeats Trump in November.

When asked about that speculation on Wednesday, Beshear said: "I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

“So, about ten days ago, we were doing the tour of eastern Kentucky - the flooded regions - looking at all the progress we’re making on these high ground communities. I was looking around and it hit me in my heart and my soul that I’m right where I’m supposed to be," Beshear said. "So, in this job, I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

Beshear believes even though his vice presidential bid came up short, Kentucky will benefit from the attention it received.

"I’m excited about coming out of this and how we can use this positivity, this attention, this publicity - and use it to help better the lives of Kentuckians and keep us on this roll we’ve been on," he said.

Beshear said his focus as governor will be on moving Kentucky forward through good jobs, affordable and accessible healthcare, infrastructure projects, and more.

"I want to make sure that not only we do see crime go down, but that people feel safe in their community," he added. "And I want to make sure that we continue to fund our public schools."

