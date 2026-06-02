Gov. Beshear expands medical cannabis access, adding 15 new qualifying conditions

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday directing the Office of Medical Cannabis to issue an emergency regulation further clarifying qualifying conditions for medical cannabis in Kentucky law.

The clarification adds 15 conditions, including terminal illness, sickle cell anemia, ALS, Parkinson's disease, HIV, AIDS, Huntington's disease, muscular dystrophy, cachexia or wasting syndrome, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, neuropathies, severe arthritis, fibromyalgia and glaucoma.

"The law is meant to provide a safe alternative form of pain relief for Kentuckians suffering, yet the law's lack of clarity prevented too many people from receiving help. This step makes the law more clear," Beshear said. "With the progress we've made to reduce overdose deaths and fight addiction, it's important we continue to offer an alternative to dangerous and addictive opioids. This emergency regulation will help more Kentuckians reclaim their lives through safe, nonaddictive medical cannabis."

Dr. Linda McClain, a member of the Board of Physicians and Advisors, joined Beshear for the announcement.

"I've had the privilege of being a part of this program from the beginning, the implementation, as well as the establishment of the program. The board's mission is to ensure that all Kentuckians have safe and reliable access to medical cannabis. I'm very proud of the progress we've made toward that goal, however, more work is needed. Today's announcement is a huge step in reducing, hopefully, the patient's confusion as to whether their diagnosis meets the current list of conditions," McClain said.

Rebecca Seavers, president of the Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana, also attended the announcement. Her daughter and granddaughter both suffer from the genetic disorder, a release from Beshear reported.

"Sickle cell causes sudden, excruciating pain anywhere the blood flows, for hours, days or even longer," Seavers said. "Right now, in Kentucky and across the country, opioids are prescribed for sickle cell patients. I want to thank Gov. Beshear for taking this action that will provide sickle cell patients more safe options. Thousands of Kentuckians, the Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana and myself are proud to support this step."

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jared Bonvell, a medical cannabis advocate, was also in attendance. Bonvell has advocated for medical cannabis as a safe alternative for veterans suffering from PTSD, a condition included in the program since the law took effect in 2025.

"Really, it's an expansion of access for folks. Anytime a law is written, those words mean something, and sometimes the people that write them don't necessarily understand how limiting those words can be to a patient. So this executive order, and hopefully pending legislation, will increase that access," Bonvell said.

Kentucky currently has 32 medical cannabis businesses operating and more than 500 registered medical cannabis practitioners. More than 23,700 Kentuckians have been approved for medical cannabis cards, Beshear reported.

Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 on March 31, 2023, legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky beginning Jan. 1, 2025. He signed House Bill 829 on April 17, 2024, moving up the timeline for medical cannabis licensing by six months. The Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis began accepting applications from prospective businesses on July 1, 2024.

For more information on qualifying conditions or to find a participating provider and begin the application process, visit KyMedCan.Ky.gov.