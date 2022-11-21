Gov. Beshear: Kentucky State Police pay raise is working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As 38 new cadets officially became Kentucky State Troopers on Friday, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the pay these new troopers will receive.

Thanks to historic raises that went into effect earlier this year, Beshear says the new troopers will start their careers with a pay of $60,000.

Current troopers on the force will also receive a $15,000 raise.

This takes Kentucky State Police from the 74th lowest paying law enforcement group in the state to one of the top five highest paying groups.

Gov. Beshear says the raises are working. Not only is Kentucky recruiting more people to become state troopers, but Kentucky is also keeping troopers around for longer.

"We are seeing more applications in this current class that will be starting soon," said Gov. Beshear.

"The other way they’re working is stopping the flow of retirements. That was very concerning because the raises not only help people year to year, they ultimately factor into retirement as well. So we’re actually up on our state police numbers for the first time in years."

Gov. Beshear also promised state troopers that he will keep pushing for police pensions.

"It’s the least that we can do to provide a good retirement for folks that are going to give so much for us."

He believes with better pay and better promises for retirement, Kentucky State Police will be a law enforcement leader.