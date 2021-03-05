Gov. Beshear lands in Beattyville, county continues cleanup

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear got a birds-eye view of flood damage Friday in some of the hardest-hit counties. He landed in Beattyville to meet and talk with local leaders and to assure them federal help is on the way.

"I can tell you I will do everything from asking to speak to the president directly to anything else it takes," said Gov. Beshear.

While the governor heard directly from county judge/executives, mayors, and emergency management directors, Sharon Reynolds-Bush was cleaning up her home of 47 years.

She canceled her flood insurance in 2018 because she said her home never once flooded. Now Reynolds-Bush will likely have to gut most of the inside of her house and start over.

"I have to do something here, but what do you do, what do you do?" said Reynolds-Bush. "This is just devastating, very devastating."

Gov. Beshear said FEMA will be on the ground Monday surveying the flood damage. If Kentucky qualifies for individual assistance, homeowners with damage could get up to $35,000 from FEMA that flood victims wouldn't have to repay.

Hundreds of Kentuckians need help now and Reynolds-Bush is waiting cautiously.