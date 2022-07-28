Gov. Beshear: 'Loss of life' expected after severe flooding in Kentucky, state of emergency declared

(LEX 18) — Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for several southeastern Kentucky counties after severe flooding hit the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Floyd, Breathitt, Clay, Owsley, Letcher, and Pike Counties are all in a state of emergency.

"We are currently experiencing one of the worst, most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history," said Gov. Beshear.

The governor says in many areas, water has not receded, or even crested, at this point. He says they expect a "loss of life" from the floods and expect hundreds to lose their homes.

"This is going to be yet another event that it's going to take not months but, likely, years for many families to rebuild and recover from," said Gov. Beshear.

Shelters have been set up at Jenny Wiley, Buckhorn, and Pine Mountain State Parks. The flooding has also affected the shelters and may not have electricity, but they will have rooms available to those who need them.

Governor Beshear says there are a lot of people stranded on roofs waiting to be rescued. The power is out in many areas and truckloads of fresh water are on the way.

The Kentucky National Guard is responding with helicopters and trucks that can move through the water.

The Lexington Fire Department says they've received a request to send swift water crews to Lost Creek, Kentucky to assist with the flooding in that region. They are sending a team of nine members along with two boats.

Tyler Clem Flooding in Lost Creek

Their mission is to rescue up to three people that are trapped in the Riverside Christian school. A tenth member is deploying to the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist.