Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman release their 2023 tax returns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18 — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has released his tax returns to the public for the eighth consecutive year since first taking public office in 2016.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman remain the only statewide elected officials to do so. The release read that the governor, encourages other officials to follow.

“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have committed to being open and transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” said Beshear. “Our public officials need to earn the public’s trust by showing them that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. There was a time when this was expected. Now it is the rare exception.”

Beshear filed jointly in 2023 with his wife, Brittany, and reported an adjusted gross income of $214,600 which includes his salary and stock dividends. Notably, the release detailed that Beshear's returns show "he has only one employer — the people of Kentucky."

His Statement of Financial Disclosure, filed by elected officials and officers of the Executive Branch, listed “three gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky.” These include University of Kentucky football and basketball tickets and an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club.

Other tickets received by Beshear include those to athletic events at the University of Louisville (women’s basketball) and Northern Kentucky University (men’s basketball), the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Boys’ Basketball Tournament, and the Lexington Counter Clocks and Racing Louisville FC.

Other gifts reported included tickets to a performance of the Louisville Orchestra in Mammoth Cave featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma and Shady Ray sunglasses.

“All noted gifts were given to Gov. Beshear in his official capacity as Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the release said.

Coleman filed alongside her husband, Chris. The couple’s adjusted gross income totaled $224,125.

“Kentuckians deserve elected leaders who are honest and transparent, and, as Lieutenant Governor, I have worked hard to earn their trust,” Coleman said. “I believe elected officials have the responsibility to prove their interests align with those of their constituents.”

Coleman released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for lieutenant governor. She has done so yearly since then.

