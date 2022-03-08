Gov. Beshear, Mayor Gorton give updates on Lexington's eviction relief fund Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Updates on federal funding for Lexington's eviction relief fund are happening around 12:45 p.M. Tuesday at a news conference downtown.

Gov. Beshear will join Mayor Linda Gorton along with officials from the Community Action Council.

Community Action Council took over management of the city's housing stabilization program in October 2021.

The non-profit agency launched in September 2020 because of the pandemic. It's funded by federal dollars and the goal is to keep people in their homes with rent and utility assistance while also helping landlords be reimbursed for rent.

City leaders and Community Action Council staffers oversaw the program initially, but eventually the non-profit took over full-time because of its extensive experience dealing with issues like housing.

As of November, the program had helped 1,600 households and received more than $30 million dollars in support.

That's according to the mayor's office, which also reported millions of dollars were left, since only $11 million dollars had been distributed as of about four months ago.

