Gov. Beshear: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin County

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway.

The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor's office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.

“Expanding the parkway to far eastern Kentucky has been talked about since Gov. Bert Combs broke ground on the original parkway in 1963,” Gov. Beshear said in a media release.

About 32 miles have been added to the parkway since 2014.

Beshear broke ground on the newest phase of Mountain Parkway expansion in August.

It is expected to be completed by 2027.

More information about the expansion project can be found at mtnparkway.com.