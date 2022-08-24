Governor Beshear breaks ground on newest phase of Mountain Parkway expansion

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A quick and robust response to eastern Kentucky’s flooding would not have been possible without the right infrastructure, and one of the most notable routes to the flooding is part of the Mountain Parkway Expansion.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Parkway will see another phase of expansion.

“We’re breaking ground on the Wolfe County segment of the Mountain Parkway Expansion, this is a $97.1 million project,” said Governor Andy Beshear in his address to a crowd in Campton.

The 11-mile stretch between Campton and Helechawa will be improved and widened. In addition to doubling travel lanes, this phase will modernize two interchanges: KY 191/Campton (Exit 46) and KY 1010/Hazel Green (Exit 53).

When completed, the Parkway will be the final part of a four-lane corridor that stretches the length of the state, from Paducah to Pikeville.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for years, but historic flooding is now giving it renewed meaning.

“This project represents so much, maybe more today than ever before,” said Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Beshear.

Because of Mountain Parkway and the portions of the road already complete, Kentucky's response to flood victims proved second to none, according to Beshear.

“Thinking about the fact that we’ve lost 39 people, but we’ve made over 1,300 rescues of people that are still here with us today…We already have over 100 travel trailers in the region stabilizing our people, and we’re providing services at a faster rate than we have seen before,” said Beshear.

Eastern Kentucky may have a long road ahead, but Beshear hopes investments in infrastructure will lead this part of the Commonwealth to a brighter future.

“Opportunity and prosperity, that’s what the people of eastern Kentucky deserve,” said Beshear.

