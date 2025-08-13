Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY soldier killed in Korean War

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Aug. 14 in honor of a Kentucky soldier who died in the Korean War, according to a release.

The release states that U.S. Army Pfc. Rodger E. Fields' remains were recently identified in May 2025.

According to a release, he was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was killed on Dec. 1, 1950.

The release notes that Fields will be interred at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East in Hyden on Aug. 14.