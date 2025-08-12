Graveside service to honor Army soldier who died in military service in 1950

(LEX 18) — Maggard Funeral Homes announced that a graveside service will be held on Aug. 14 to honor an Army soldier who died while serving his country in 1950.

The graveside service with full honors is scheduled for Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East in Hyden, Kentucky, organizers announced.

The funeral home detailed that the service will honor U.S. Army PFC Rodger E. Fields of Busy, Kentucky who died at the age of 20 on Dec. 1, 1950 in Korea. The Army determined in Jan. 16, 1956 that his remains were "non-recoverable," a post from the funeral home read.

Fields joined the Army in 1948 where he was assigned to D Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. According to the post, Fields was reported missing in action during a battle in the area of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Witness statements confirmed that Fields was killed on Dec. 1st, 1950.

According to the funeral home, Fields was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency using DNA and anthropological analysis.