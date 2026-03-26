Gov. Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of KY soldier killed in Operation Epic Fury

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on March 27 in honor of Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, who was killed in Operation Epic Fury.

LEX 18 previously reported that according to the U.S. Department of War, Sgt. Pennington of Glendale, Kentucky, died on March 8 from injuried sustained during an eneny attack on March 1 at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. He was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colorado.

Gov. Beshear encourages people across the Commonwealth to join in the tribute.