Gov. Beshear proposing steps to fight inflation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Politicians across the country, including Gov. Andy Beshear, are turning their focus to inflation.

Beshear says he'll be taking new steps to fight rising prices for almost everything we buy. Of course, inflation is not only impacting fuel. The cost of rent and food is also increasing.

LEX 18 spoke with a small business owner Wednesday about the record-high price of gasoline.

"It does affect us. It affects everyone of us. I hope it does level out some because I think we need it." Joanna Keiser, a floral designer in Lexington.

The White House says inflation is a top priority. A new Gallup poll shows 46% of Americans see the current U.S. economy as "poor."

Gov. Beshear says he has taken steps to alleviate some stress of this 40-year-high inflation, including signing an executive order in February to stop an increase in vehicle property taxes.

That executive order will stay in effect for two years. Those rates rose by nearly 40% in Kentucky last year.

Beshear also proposed a 1% states sales tax cut which lawmakers did not pass this year. But the Republican-controlled legislature did pass a bill to lower income tax.

The governor also says he called on federal leaders to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year.

Beshear says he will announce more steps he's taking to fight inflation during a news conference Thursday afternoon in Frankfort.

