Gov. Beshear to appear on 'Meet the Press' amid Medicaid debate and presidential speculation

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" this Sunday to discuss issues important to Kentucky, including his opposition to a Republican-backed bill that would cut Medicaid benefits.

Beshear has been vocal about his opposition to what Republicans call the "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," taking to social media last week to call it the "Big, Ugly Bill."

"He argues millions will be tossed off the Medicaid rolls because of these new work requirements, because of the red tape. Now Republicans, argue the opposite. They say these are not cuts they refer to as waste fraud and abuse, they say the work requirements are completely reasonable. That is where the debate lies," said Kristen Welker, moderator of "Meet the Press."

Welker told LEX 18 that viewers will also hear from Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, who strongly supports the bill.

"He'll likely make the case that it's part of eliminating waste, fraud and abuse," Welker said.

The governor's appearance comes as speculation grows about his political future. While Gov. Beshear hasn't announced any plans for a presidential run, he is scheduled to visit early-voting South Carolina this week.

"Certainly we'll try to dig a little deeper with him on where his head is at as we inch a little tiny tiny bit closer to 2028. We still have a ways to go," Welker said.

"Meet the Press" airs Sunday at 10 a.m. on LEX 18.

