Gov. Beshear to provide briefing on 2022-2024 budget bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on a bill about the state budget at 10:45 a.m. Monday in Frankfort.

The bill focuses on the details of Kentucky's budget—which totals about $73 billion dollars—for the 2022-2024 fiscal years.

Legislative leaders revealed the two-year plan at the end of March after long negotiations. For the first time in a long time, the budget is not full of cuts.

The state spending plan calls for pay raises for state employees and more spending on education.

Many workers would receive an 8% raise in the first year. They're also expected to receive another raise of up to 12% the following year. Social workers and state troopers could receive even more. The budget also funds full-day kindergarten.

The budget does not mandate or allocate raises for public school teachers, or fund the governor's proposal to fund Pre-K for all kids in Kentucky.

This budget also pumps money in state parks as well as the state fairgrounds. It also supplies public pension systems with extra cash to help pay off unfunded liabilities.

But Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey called the final budget a "missed opportunity" to do more, pointing to the state's massive revenue surpluses.

Right now it's not clear if he'll veto the budget bill, or parts of it, but it does have enough support from lawmakers to override his veto.

