Gov. Beshear touts economic impact of tourism in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In front of a crowd of dozens at Castle and Key Distillery, Governor Andy Beshear touted the economic impact of a record-breaking year for tourism in the state.

According to a study by tourism economics, tourism brought in $13.8 billion. The report shared that 79.3 million travelers visited Kentucky in 2023, a 4.5% increase from 2022. It marks the second straight record-breaking year.

Those travelers spent a total of $9.7 billion across the state in 2023.

Here's the breakdown of spending:

$2.54 billion on food and beverage,

$2.28 billion on lodging,

$1.86 billion on transportation,

$1.82 billion on retail, and

$1.26 billion on recreation and entertainment.

Beshear brought industry leaders from across the state to the podium to deliver remarks about their collective success. They included Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier, Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot, Kentucky Travel Industry Association President and CEO Hank Phillips, Castle & Key Distillery Head Blender Brett Connors, and Executive Director of Visit Ashland Brandy Clark.

"Tourism is essential to Kentucky. It's an industry filled with amazing leaders. It's an industry that brings joy to families across the world and across Kentucky, including my own, but it also brings good jobs. It boosts our economy and supports our local community and the folks that fuel this industry work really hard to ensure success for all of us. We saw that last year," said Beshear.

Castle & Key Distillery, a revitalized, historic destination in Frankfort, has experienced a steady increase in visitors over the years.

Beshear said it's become a symbol of tourism in the state.

