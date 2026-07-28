Gov. Beshear urges Mitch McConnell to 'provide proof' of his capacity to serve KY or resign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In a letter sent to Senator Mitch McConnell's office on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear urged the longtime senator to "provide proof of (his capacity) to serve" to the people of Kentucky or resign.

The letter comes as news of McConnell's hospitalization first broke over 40 days ago. No official activities or votes have come from McConnell during that time, and according to Beshear, he has "made no effort to community with (his) Kentucky constituents or the nation."

"I understand anyone's desire for privacy, but when you run for office and serve as one of a state's US senators, you willingly abdicate much of your personal privacy," Beshear said. "That's the deal, and we all know it when we run."

The governor goes on to say that during McConnell's absence, the US has remained in a war with Iran and prices continue to rise for Americans.

"President Trump is stuck in a war of his own making and has greatly strengthened the very country he claims is a threat. Prices continue to ruse, crushing Americans who are working hard but not getting ahead," Beshear said. "Americans' voting rights are being eliminated by the Supreme Court and threatened by congressional action. All while you are absent and refuse to communicate clearly and directly with the people you serve."

Beshear also sent the letter to Senate Majority John Thune, urging him to "fully investigate" McConnell's condition, report it to the American people, and begin the process of removing him from his position with a vote by the Senate, if warranted.

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"All this speculation and even this letter could have been avoided with a minimal amount of transparency," Beshear said.

McConnell released a statement regarding his condition on Monday, writing that he is "working hard" to get back to his schedule in both Washington and Kentucky, and is undergoing "intense physical therapy."

In another statement, The Office of the Attending Physician said that McConnell continues to recover from a fall in June and is not cleared to leave rehab yet.

Read both letters below.