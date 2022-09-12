Gov. Beshear: Weekend gun violence in Lexington is 'entirely unacceptable'

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable."

And he's not just calling Lexington out. The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.

"With that being said, I know law enforcement is out there doing their best, but they need our help," said Gov. Beshear.

The governor says to stop further violence, community members need to be willing to speak up about what they've seen.

"We need to ensure that we're holding people accountable and without people speaking out about what they've seen, we cannot reduce [gun violence] in the way that we need to," he said.

In addition to help from the community, Gov. Beshear believes more police officers are needed - not just in Lexington but across the state.

"Public safety is one of the most critical jobs of government. Certainly, we've worked to put more police and troopers on the streets," he said.

"We need more folks out there trained to deal with these situations," Gov. Beshear added.