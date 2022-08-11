Watch Now
Gov. Beshear's medical cannabis advisory committee holds meeting

Posted at 7:15 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 07:15:23-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov Beshear's medical marijuana advisory team will meet again Thursday morning.

The majority of U.S. states have legalized marijuana for medical uses but Kentucky is not one of those states; however, conversations continue in the Commonwealth to change that.

Earlier this year, Gov. Beshear announced steps his administration would take toward legalizing medical cannabis in Kentucky.

The $30 million economic investment included the development of a medical marijuana advisory team. The 17 members have experience in health care, opioid treatment, law enforcement, and advocacy for medical cannabis.

The first town hall meeting took place July 6 in Pikeville and another meeting was held July 19 in northern Kentucky.

There are 38 states which currently allow cannabis as a medical treatment for conditions such as chronic pain, post traumatic stress, and even cancer.

Beshear says 90% of Kentucky adults support the legalization of medical cannabis, according to recent polling.

Thursday's meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. and the public can watch live online here.

More information can be found at medicalcannabis.ky.gov.

