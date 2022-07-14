Governor addresses Oil & Gas Association, discusses death penalty in Storz case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear visited Lexington on Thursday morning to deliver the keynote address at the Kentucky Oil and Gas Association conference. Beshear was introduced by his Senior Advisor, Rocky Adkins, and then proceeded to thank the group for its role in helping bolster Kentucky’s economy.

The Governor discussed the need for – and the state’s investment in – renewable energy, but not at the cost of doing business efficiently.

“We know the private sector wants renewable energy but also wants dependable energy. Making sure they can operate their facilities. And our families expect the lights to come on every day ” the Governor said, before adding that it is vital to have a portfolio that includes both renewable and oil and gas resources.

After speaking to the group for about twenty minutes, Beshear veered off topic to discuss some other key items across the state.

In the western region, he spoke of the recent events held for the victims of last December’s tornadoes.

“We were just in western Kentucky the last couple of days doing Christmas in July. That toy drive went so amazing we has three extra warehouses. We wanted to ensure that we could build one more good memory for kids that have been through so much,” he said.

Beshear said the rebuilding process has been slow in the region due to several factors, including some not having enough insurance coverage and the limited number of available contractors. He said some families will be in new homes by this Christmas. For others, it might be closer to a two-year process.

Then there’s the matter on the eastern side of the state, where three law enforcement officers were shot and killed on June 30 while serving an Emergency Protective Order in the town of Allen. 49-year-old Lance Storz was indicted on Monday in Floyd County for his alleged role in that incident, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney there hasn’t ruled out seeking the death penalty.

“It certainly merits consideration of that death penalty,” said Governor Beshear, who formerly served as Kentucky Attorney General but warned of the potential pitfalls when a death penalty conviction is awarded.

“It comes with years and years and years of appeals, and sometimes families choose to go another route, so they don’t have to continue to endure,” he noted.

Beshear said he knows Attorney Brent Turner will confer with the families to gauge their feelings about this topic.

“I think those families should get significant say, and I think they will this prosecutor,” Governor Beshear said.