Governor Andy Beshear signs bill that lowers permit age to 15 in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported that he signed House Bill 15, which will allow Kentucky teens the ability to obtain their learner's permit at the age of 15 instead of 16.

A post from Beshear on Tuesday read, "I signed this bill knowing it will help working families better juggle all of life's activities." He also noted that Kentucky is one of the few states that requires teens to be 16 in order to receive a learner's permit.

I may have gotten pressure from Will and Lila.

According to the Kentucky's Driver Licensing Regional Offices, officials have begun to upgrade the computer system to accommodate applications from 15-year-olds.

The drive.ky.gov website read, "We understand the excitement and will have a more detailed schedule and information out next week about when you may expect to schedule your appointment with the Kentucky State Police testing centers and apply."

