Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Governor Andy Beshear signs bill that lowers permit age to 15 in Kentucky

Teen driving
Canva still
Teen driving
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear reported that he signed House Bill 15, which will allow Kentucky teens the ability to obtain their learner's permit at the age of 15 instead of 16.

A post from Beshear on Tuesday read, "I signed this bill knowing it will help working families better juggle all of life's activities." He also noted that Kentucky is one of the few states that requires teens to be 16 in order to receive a learner's permit.

According to the Kentucky's Driver Licensing Regional Offices, officials have begun to upgrade the computer system to accommodate applications from 15-year-olds.

The drive.ky.gov website read, "We understand the excitement and will have a more detailed schedule and information out next week about when you may expect to schedule your appointment with the Kentucky State Police testing centers and apply."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18