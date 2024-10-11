Governor Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Oct. 12 in honor of helicopter crash victims

(LEX 18) — Governor Beshear has ordered that all state building flags be lowered to half-staff on Oct. 12 in honor of the medical helicopter crash victims who were killed on Oct. 7 in Owenton.

The Air Evac Liveteam crew consisted of pilot Gale "Butch" Alleman, flight nurse Bethany Aicken, and flight paramedic James Welsh, who were on their way to pick up a patient when according to officials, their helicopter hit a guy wire, causing them to crash.

Gov. Beshear encourages all Kentuckians to join in on the tribute.