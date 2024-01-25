Governor Beshear's Antisemitism Task Force meets for the first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the first time since its creation, the Kentucky Antisemitism Task Force gathered on Wednesday.

Governor Andy Beshear created the task force through an executive order in December, in response to increasing incidents of antisemitism throughout the United States.

18 leaders from across the state were appointed to the board, including elected officials, police chiefs and members of Jewish councils across the state.

On Wednesday, the task force received a presentation from the regional Anti-Defamation League director, Kelly Fishman.

Fishman drew attention to the growing number of cases of antisemitic threats, harassment and violence over time.

In its most recent report for 2022, the ADL found reports of antisemitism were at an all-time high across the nation, with 3,697 incidents. A preliminary report, however, found there were 3,291 incidents during just the last three months of 2023.

Anti-Defamation League Map of antisemitic incidents reported, 2022-2023



Fishman added that many incidents also go unreported.

Task force members, including Aaron Ann Cole-Funfsinn, who serves as a board member of the Jewish Federation of the Bluegrass, are concerned about the safety of Jewish community members.

"It is a very scary time to be a Jew in Lexington," Cole-Funfsinn said. "We are lucky that we have so many community members that keep us and other people in the community safe, but years ago I was not really afraid to wear a Star of David. And I wasn't afraid to send my children out in clothing that identified them as Jewish."

Other task force members, like State Representative Daniel Grossberg, pointed to education as a key tool in the fight against antisemitism.

"The core issue is generally ignorance," Grossberg said. "I don't think that most people are willfully antisemitic, but they will unknowingly spread antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories just because of their lack of awareness."

The task force plans to meet six times per year. On Wednesday, it discussed some of its goals moving forward.

Those goals include working to improve hate crime training for law enforcement across the state, developing cross-faith solidarity, and educating employers across the state.