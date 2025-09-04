Governor, lawmakers won their bet: Legal sports wagering celebrates two-year anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two years ago lawmakers in Kentucky placed a wager on the state’s sports fans. They covered that spread, and hit the over, and just about any other betting cliché you can think of.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves. we're really pleased with how everything is going,” said Mary Catherine Jones, the Vice President of Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington.

Red Mile is one of Kentucky’s 8 brick and mortar sportsbook venues, and through July of 2025, a 23-month sampling, it has raked in more than 20 million dollars in adjusted gross revenue. Jones wasn’t kidding about the numbers telling the story. Across Kentucky, inside the sportsbooks and through online wagering options that are connected to each sportsbook, players have wagered more than 5 billion dollars during those 23 months, and the Commonwealth has collected roughly 78 million dollars in tax revenue thanks to the sportsbooks’ earnings.

“I know it took the state a long time to push this through, but I’m hopeful that at the state level they're happy to offer this to Kentuckians,” Jones said from inside Red Mile’s sportsbook, hours before the NFL’s regular season is set to begin.

“We’re ready to get some people crowded in here,” she said, before noting that other phases of business here have been boosted by the sportsbook.

“Maybe the husband wants to come and bet and watch games, and the wife or girlfriend wants to go enjoy some of our historical horse racing games. It’s been mutually beneficial to all our offerings here, kind of a rising tide lifting all boats,” she added.

Instances of problem gambling, and calls to the state’s help hotline, have naturally increased during the last two years, and that too was a safe bet. Mary Catherine and her staff do their best to stay on top of that situation too.

“We always offer help and opportunities to get help. We want people gaming and gambling responsibly and that's a critical part of our mission,” Mrs. Jones explained.

Often, given the laid-back nature of the atmosphere here, some people will come just to eat, have a drink, watch the games, and spend time with friends. Most, however, come to place a wager or two. Either way, two years later, it’s been a boon for the state and for Red Mile’s business.

“Again, the numbers speak for themselves, so we’re really happy about it. Couldn’t be more pleased with the Caesars sportsbook partnership,” she said.