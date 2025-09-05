Governors declare September 4 as National Blood Donation Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governors across the United States declared September 4 as National Blood Donation Day in response to the ongoing blood shortage crisis.

Dr. Daliah Wachs is a radio host and is licensed in family medicine. She said every two seconds someone in the US needs blood.

"We estimate we need 29,000 units a day, that's without a natural disaster or mass shooting so whether someone has sickle cell or cancer or trauma, we need blood all the time," said Dr. Wachs.

In 2024, the Kentucky Blood Center's supply dropped by 25% in two months.

"We can't make blood synthetically or in a lab, it has to be from us," said Dr. Wachs.

She said the FDA has loosened its guidelines in recent years because they're able to test the blood. When you go to a donation site, Dr. Wachs said they'll ask about pregnancy, sexual partners, tattoos and medications.

She said just because you answer "yes" doesn't immediately disqualify you. However, if you can't donate, Dr. Wachs said to sign up to host a blood drive at your work or school.

To see if there's blood drive near you, click here.