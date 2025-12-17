'Graduating grandma' to receive doctoral degree from UK on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's never too late to pursue your education - that's the message an 80-year-old woman graduating from the University of Kentucky on Friday wants to share.

Lenora McGrath became a math teacher in the 1960s, received her masters degree in 1985, and started her doctoral degree in 2005.

"As always, God has other plans, so I took a sabbatical," said McGrath.

With only four classes to go and a dissertation to defend, McGrath went back to school - with a gentle nudge from her two children.

"They said, 'You always told us Mom when you start something you should finish it," said McGrath.

She'll graduate from the University of Kentucky on Friday with a Doctorate of Education in Instruction and Administration.

She tells LEX18 her family, classmates, and professors supported her every step of the way.

"Nothing is impossible if you got good health, and you've got the desire to do, it can be done, but you don't do it alone," said McGrath. "People will ask me now well what are you going to do with it now that you have it, and my response is I really don't know what I'm going to do with it, I'm going to let God decide."

The now Dr. McGrath says she wants to mentor student teachers, to help mold the future of the Kentucky education system.