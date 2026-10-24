Graduation day at Stable Recovery: Young woman celebrates sobriety milestone with horses at her side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — After years of battling alcohol addiction, a young woman is celebrating a milestone she once struggled to imagine, with help from a familiar passion.

Here at Stable Recovery at Spy Coast Farm, recovery from addiction can sometimes become a passion. And for one woman graduating today, it did just that.

With her parents watching, Lindis Olsen is celebrating a milestone she once struggled to imagine.

"I was waking up in the middle of the night like pretty much every 2 hours to take shots, take drinks in order to stay out of DTs," Olsen said.

Her struggle with alcohol started as a teenager and escalated during COVID.

"I lost a lot of things. I lost a lot of opportunities. My health took a real toll," Olsen said.

After years of relapses, Olsen came to Stable Recovery, spending 90 days building a new future, one hoof at a time.

"I think it's the inclusion of the horses that makes this program stand out because horses are very therapeutic animals," Kelly Payton of Stable Recovery said.

Olsen grew up riding horses. Now, something from her past is helping carry her forward.

"I'm just grateful to be given just another chance," Olsen said.

And that chance doesn't end with graduation.

"Sobriety isn't a straight line, it's ups and downs, and we want to be there for them through it all," Payton said.

Olsen will now work full time at Spy Coast Farm while continuing her recovery.

"There's always something left to fight for, so just give it a try, and you never know what will come out at the end of it," Olsen said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with addiction, you can contact the National Helpline by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357).