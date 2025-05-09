Graduation weekend at UK: Dr. Capilouto tells grads there can be beauty in altered plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 4,000 graduating University of Kentucky students will be attending various commencement ceremonies this weekend, and each will be leaving the school with a diploma and some choices to make about the future.

“Very rewarding. I know that UK has provided me with the tools to succeed in any scenario, so I’m really excited for the future,” said Sammy Tate of Lebanon, Kentucky.

Mason Quinn of Ashland already has a job lined up with a financial management firm in Lexington.

“It feels great,” he said of this accomplishment, “been a long time coming, a lot of hard work. It's kind of surreal, but ready for the next chapter."

UK President, Dr. Eli Capilouto, addressed the students during the morning ceremony, telling them that the playbook they might have devised for themselves may be altered at some point, while letting them know that there can be a certain beauty to that.

Ansley Almonor, a member of the UK Men’s Basketball team, also walked onto the stage to get his diploma on Friday morning.

“It means the world, a dream come true,” he said. “Growing up, I always wanted to be a kid that played for Kentucky, and having that, achieving that goal, and to be able to say I’m an alum of this university is a great feeling."

Almonor said he hopes to continue playing basketball, be it in the NBA or overseas. He seemed genuinely shocked at how quickly his time in Lexington flew by.

“My first day of freshman year to now is just, in the blink of an eye. Just so grateful for all the opportunities I was able to experience in college,” he said.

Commencement ceremonies will continue at UK through the afternoon on Friday and on Saturday before these young men and women move on with the next phase of their lives.

