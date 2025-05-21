Grandmother among victims of deadly Laurel County tornado

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Darlene Miller was preparing to visit her grandchildren in Hamilton, Ohio, when tragedy struck. Her daughter-in-law, Lisa Miller, recalls the family eagerly anticipating "Mema's" visit, a sentiment Darlene shared wholeheartedly.

"She was kind and caring," Lisa Miller said. "She loved her grandkids more than anything in the world. Sometimes they got on her nerves, but she loved them more than anything."

On Friday night, Darlene had a conversation with her son, Rodney Miller, at around 8:30 p.m. before the EF4 tornado hit.

"She was very terrified," Lisa recounted. "She knew there was a storm coming and she had nowhere to go. She didn't want to call her brother because she didn't want to get him out in this, always thinking about him like she always did."

Late Friday night, the monster tornado tore through Laurel County, demolishing homes in the Sunshine Hill neighborhood, including Darlene Miller's residence. The devastating storm claimed her life and the lives of several neighbors.

Lisa Miller expressed disbelief despite having seen images and footage of the destruction. "I was like, there's no way her house cannot be that gone. And when I saw it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' I was like, 'Wow, her house is all foundation."

Rodney Miller set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses