Grandmother cares for granddaughter who survived shooting that killed her mother

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sherry Ancrum received the worst phone call of her life five years ago today when she learned her daughter Molly had been shot while driving in Louisville.

A second call brought even more devastating news: her infant granddaughter Ocean Robertson had also been shot.

Ocean survived the attack that killed her mother, but the bullet tore through her skull and exited her torso, causing severe brain damage. Now 5 years old, Ocean can't walk or talk, still requires a feeding tube and suffers from seizures.

"She wasn't supposed to pass a year," Ancrum said of the original prognosis doctors gave Ocean.

Ancrum, now caring for Ocean and her other grandchildren, describes the daily challenges of raising children again at her age while managing Ocean's extensive medical needs.

"It's hard. All the things that she's going through I'm going through with her also," Ancrum said.

Ocean requires 24-hour care and has undergone multiple surgeries. The most recent procedure was performed to help her walk, but her leg didn't heal as well as doctors hoped. For now, she continues to scoot around the floor and pull herself up on her feet for short periods.

Ocean can't attend school, though she tried earlier this school year. She doesn't understand what Christmas is about due to her injuries.

"There's a lot she is still missing out on," Ancrum said.

Despite the challenges, Ancrum remains hopeful Ocean will one day take her first steps. She allows Ocean to explore her limits around the house as long as she can't hurt herself.

Ancrum receives some in-home care during the work week, which provides relief when she needs to run errands.

"If I have to run to the store or something, I have her here, and I can trust her," Ancrum said of the caregiver.

Four years after doctors gave Ocean about one year to live, Ancrum considers her granddaughter's survival extraordinary.

"She's still our little miracle child," Ancrum said.

"I'll say one thing," Ancrum said after a long pause, "no one, nothing can take them away from me."