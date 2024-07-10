'Grateful to be alive': Richmond woman on path to recovery after surviving gunshot wound, fire

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Richmond woman is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound she suffered 10 days ago.

This was at the scene of the fatal fire, where a man took his own life.

Larisa Erwin has set up a GoFundMe for her sister-in-law, Nancye Erwin, as she tries to piece her life back together.

"She's grateful to be alive, and we are all incredibly grateful," said Larisa.

Nancye has been in the hospital since June 29, after being shot in the face and jaw areas at her home in Richmond by a man she was trying to assist during his health recovery.

That man set her house on fire, Nancye escaped, calling for help, and when authorities arrived, with the house engulfed in flames, the man took his own life.

"I can tell you that it's just devastating, absolutely devastating and to not have a home or any place to go is just unimaginable," said Larisa.

Nancye has had a few surgeries within the past week to try to put her jaw back together. The shrapnel in her neck and spine and missing teeth will be addressed in the upcoming weeks and months.

Through it all, Larisa says Nancye's spirits are somewhat high, all things considered, and that speaks to Nancye's nature.

"Beautiful soul, selfless, kind, caring, everybody's in shock in the community, just like we are."

As Larisa puts it, Nancye is well-loved by the community, and for a good reason. She has over 20 years of experience as a case manager, advocating for people from all walks of life in different circumstances. Above all, her warm heart stands out.

"She has meant everything to us."

Larisa wants to thank everyone for sending donations through the GoFundMe. Those donations will pay for Nancye's food, clothes, shelter, and medical expenses.

