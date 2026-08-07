Graves County Middle School teacher charged after having 'improper relationship' with minor

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Graves County Middle School teacher is now facing charges after police say she had an "improper relationship with a minor student of the district," police say.
According to the Graves County Sheriff Offices, 25-year-old Sadie Flores was arrested on Friday just after 3 p.m. and is charged with grooming a minor, a Class D felony.
The department reports that the charge stems from a law that went into effect in July.
Graves County Superintendent Matt Madding released a statement regarding the arrest. According to a previous social media post by the district, Flores was hired last year as a special education teacher.
"District administration was made aware of an allegation involving a teacher at Graves County Middle School. School officials immediately reported this information to the Graves County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.
We have since been informed that, as a result of that investigation, charges have been filed against this teacher.
Because this is an ongoing legal and personnel matter, we are limited in the information we can publicly share. However, we want to assure our families that the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We take any allegation involving the safety of a child or the professional conduct of an employee extremely seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the appropriate authorities.
Our commitment remains to providing every student with a safe, supportive, and effective learning environment.
We are grateful to the Graves County Sheriff’s Department for their professionalism and assistance throughout this matter, and we appreciate the continued trust and support of our students, families, and community."