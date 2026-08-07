Graves County Middle School teacher charged after having 'improper relationship' with minor

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Graves County Middle School teacher is now facing charges after police say she had an "improper relationship with a minor student of the district," police say.

According to the Graves County Sheriff Offices, 25-year-old Sadie Flores was arrested on Friday just after 3 p.m. and is charged with grooming a minor, a Class D felony.

The department reports that the charge stems from a law that went into effect in July.

Graves County Superintendent Matt Madding released a statement regarding the arrest. According to a previous social media post by the district, Flores was hired last year as a special education teacher.