Graves County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old boy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy who reportedly walked away from his residence on Kentucky Highway 564 overnight.

According to authorities, the teen has been identified as Jaxsen Flener. He is described as a White male with curly brown hair, weighing 130 pounds, standing five feet, seven inches tall.

Flener was last seen wearing shorts and a hoodie, the colors of which are unknown. Flener's residence (where he reportedly walked away from) is between Farmington and Tri-City, according to the sheriff's office.

Residents with information on Flener's whereabouts are asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office at (270) 247-4501.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.