Great Crossing High School student and baseball player dies at 16, obituary confirms

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Great Crossing High School student and baseball player, Case Allen Wilson, died at the age of 16 on March 22, according to his online obituary.

A visitation and celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 28, at Grace Christian Church in Georgetown.. Visitation runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the service immediately following at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue to honor him.

Wilson played center field for the Great Crossing Warhawks baseball team. He had a passion for gaming, anime, and Star Wars, and he connected with others through shared interests, the obituary read.

"Case was unapologetically himself and empowered and encouraged others to do the same," the obituary read. He was intentional in his relationships and made sure to tell people he loved them at the end of every conversation.

Wilson is survived by his mother; his father; and his sister. Those wishing to honor Wilson can plant a memorial tree in his memory.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.